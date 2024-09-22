Pentagon expresses concern over US citizens' safety in call with Israel

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli counterpart to emphasize his concern for the safety and security of US citizens in the region, Pentagon said Sunday.

Austin spoke with Yoav Gallant on Saturday following a barrage of rocket attacks by Lebanese Hezbollah into northern Israel, spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

During the call, Austin "reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Israel's right to defend itself and stressed the importance of achieving a diplomatic solution to return citizens to their homes in the north," Ryder added.

On Saturday, the US State Department issued a travel advisory that urged Americans in Lebanon to leave while commercial flight options are available.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified recently amid an escalation in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's deadly war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,400 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on Oct. 7 last year.