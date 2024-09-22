GABBIAS LATE HEADER EARNS MILAN 2-1 WIN OVER INTER

AC Milan secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday with Matteo Gabbia heading home the winner in the closing minutes of the match.

Defender Gabbia evaded his marker and found the top corner with a perfectly timed header from a free kick into the box in the 89th minute.

Milan took a deserved lead when Christian Pulisic scored after 10 minutes after a penetrating run into the box, before Federico Dimarco equalised 18 minutes later.

Both Inter's Yann Sommer and Milan's Mike Maignan made several crucial saves throughout the match until Gabbia snatched the winner.

The victory lifted some of the pressure on Milan coach Paulo Fonseca following a disappointing start to the campaign, as Milan earned their first win in the Derby della Madonnina following six consecutive defeats to Inter.









