Thousands march in Liverpool to call for total halt of arms sales to Israel

More than 15,000 people on Saturday held a march in Liverpool to call on the British government to stop arms shipments to Israel.

The crowd gathered as part of the 19th National March for Palestine and proceeded towards the Labour Party conference in solidarity with Palestinians.

Criticizing the government's "complicity in Israel's genocide" against the Palestinian people, protesters demanded an end to all arms supplies to Israel.

The next National March for Palestine will be held on Oct. 5 in London, marking one year of Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,400 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.