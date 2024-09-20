KREMLIN ADMITS UKRAINES TERRITORIAL GAINS IN KURSK REGION

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday acknowledged that Russia lost control of entire districts in the Kursk region, where fighting against Ukrainian troops has been ongoing since August 6.

At a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov described the situation in those districts as "emergency," pledging that the Russian army would soon retake control.

"Our military is fulfilling its responsibilities. They will complete it, and control will be restored. We have no doubts about this. How and in what manner... naturally, the military plans here cannot be made public. Of course, the situation in Ukrainian 'militant-controlled' areas is extraordinary. This will be resolved in a timely manner," he asserted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier claimed that over 1,000 square kilometers (382 square miles) of Russian territory and 100 settlements had fallen under Kyiv's control in the Kursk region.

Moscow has been hesitant to confirm any territorial losses. However, earlier this month, the Defense Ministry announced that it had regained control of 10 settlements.

When asked about Poland's proposal to grant the UN a mandate over Crimea to hold a referendum on the peninsula's status, Peskov replied, "It is absurd."

"The Russian territory and Russian regions cannot be the subject of any discussion or transfer to someone," he stressed.

Russia and Ukraine continue to fight in the border region of Kursk, where Kyiv launched an incursion last month, as well as in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow claims advances on multiple fronts.

The Russian Emergency Situation Ministry said in a separate statement on Friday that evacuation from the Kursk region is underway as 6,200 people left areas bordering Ukraine in the last week.