 Contact Us
News World

Russia says shot dead Ukrainian agent who tried to blow up car

On Tuesday, Russia's FSB security service reported that it shot and killed a Ukrainian agent who was attempting to plant explosives under the car of a senior defense industry official in the Sverdlovsk region. The suspect, identified as working for Ukraine's GUR intelligence agency, allegedly resisted arrest and was killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.

AFP WORLD
Published September 17,2024
Subscribe
RUSSIA SAYS SHOT DEAD UKRAINIAN AGENT WHO TRIED TO BLOW UP CAR

Russia's FSB security service said Tuesday it shot dead a Ukrainian agent who attempted to plant explosives under the car of a senior defence industry official.

The suspect, whom it did not name, allegedly worked for Ukraine's GUR intelligence agency and targeted a "senior employee of a defence enterprise in the Sverdlovsk region", the FSB said.

He was detained while "placing an improvised explosive device in a hiding place, put up armed resistance and was neutralised by return fire," the FSB added.

A pistol with ammunition was found at the scene, while law enforcement seized components used for making explosives during a search of his residence, it continued.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Ukraine has often targeted Russian officials it believes are complicit in the Kremlin's full-scale military assault on its territory, which began in 2022.

In December 2023, pro-Russian Ukrainian defector Illia Kyva was shot dead near Moscow in an attack claimed by Kyiv's security services.