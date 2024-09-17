Pager explosions deal ‘substantial damage’ to Hezbollah operational capabilities: Former Israeli general

An ambulance arrives at the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) after an incident involving Hezbollah members' wireless devices in Beirut, Lebanon, 17 September 2024. (EPA Photo)

A mass explosion of pager communication devices in Lebanon has caused substantial damage to Hezbollah's operational capabilities, a former Israeli military commander said on Tuesday.

"This is an opportunity to alter the current dynamics of the conflict with Hezbollah," Yiftah Ron-Tal, a major general reserve in the Israeli army, added in a statement carried by Israeli Channel 14.

At least nine people, including a child, were killed in a mass explosion of the pager devices in different areas across Lebanon on Tuesday, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad.

He added that some 2,750 other people were also injured, including 200 in critical condition.

Lebanese media suggested that the devices exploded after an Israeli breach of the communication system.

According to Haaretz newspaper, the Israeli security establishment summoned senior officials to the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv for an "urgent" discussion on the possibility of Hezbollah launching a military operation following the pager explosions.

"The officials were asked to present options for addressing the escalating security situation with Hezbollah in the north," the daily said.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least two members were killed and many injured in the mass explosion and held Israel fully responsible for the incident, vowing 'just retaliation from unexpected quarters' to Israel.

The Lebanese Health Ministry earlier urged all citizens who own the pager communication devices to immediately dispose of them.

The mass explosion came amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel against the backdrop of a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack Oct. 7 last year.