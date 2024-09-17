10 injured as pager devices explode in Syrian capital: Reports

At least 10 people were injured in Damascus, the capital of Syria, due to explosions of pager devices.

Social media accounts close to the Syrian regime reported that Israel detonated these devices in a vehicle belonging to Hezbollah on the road between Kafr Sousa and the Mouwasat Tunnel, as well as in the Sayyida Zaynab area of Damascus.

They pointed out that many of those injured as a result of the explosion of communication devices in the Lebanese capital Beirut were also transferred to hospitals in Damascus for treatment.

At least nine people, including a child, were killed in a mass explosion of the pager devices in different areas across Lebanon on Tuesday, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad.

He added that some 2,750 other people were also injured, including 200 in critical condition.

Lebanese media suggested that the devices exploded after an Israeli breach of the communication system.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least two members were killed and many injured in the mass explosion and held Israel fully responsible for the incident, vowing 'just retaliation from unexpected quarters' to Israel.

The Lebanese Health Ministry earlier urged all citizens who own the pager communication devices to immediately dispose of them.

The mass explosion came amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel against the backdrop of a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack Oct. 7 last year.





















