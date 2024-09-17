New Mars gravity map reveals ongoing volcanic activity and mantle movements

Scientists have presented a new gravity map of Mars at the Europlanet Science Congress, revealing large structures beneath Mars' long-gone ocean and showing that Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the Solar System, is still affected by movements from the planet's mantle.

This new map was created using data from multiple missions, including NASA's InSIGHT mission.



The research suggests that active processes are still ongoing within the planet's internal structure, leading scientists to reconsider volcanic activity on Mars.



The research team, led by Dr. Bart Root from Delft University of Technology, discovered that processes within Mars' interior are functioning differently than expected.



Specifically, in the regions of Olympus Mons and Tharsis Montes, where large volcanic structures are located, it was found that this area is rising instead of sinking.

Researchers explain this by the pressure caused by a massive mass rising from the mantle.



Additionally, they have detected dense structures buried in the northern plains of Mars, near the planet's polar regions.



These structures are located beneath a thick sediment layer that likely settled on an ancient seabed, and about 20 different structures are thought to be responsible for the gravitational anomalies in the region.



The findings suggest that active movements may still be occurring within Mars' interior.



Researchers believe these movements could lead to new volcanic activity in the future.