North Korean foreign minister leaves for official visit to Russia

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has left for an official visit to Russia, where she will attend multiple international events, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on Monday.

A statement by the embassy said on Telegram that Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora saw off Choe at Pyongyang International Airport, adding that she flew to the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.

The statement said that Choe will then travel to St. Petersburg, where she will participate in the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum and the BRICS Women's Forum on Sept. 18-20.

Since 2022, Russia, facing numerous Western sanctions, has been strengthening its relations with Asian countries, notably North Korea.