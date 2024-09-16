Kremlin links Trump shooter to Ukraine, warns of consequences

The Kremlin said on Monday that the Ukrainian links of the alleged shooter in the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump showed that "playing with fire" had consequences.

Asked about what the FBI called an assassination attempt on Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was following the tense situation in the United States, and said that Russia was not interfering in the presidential election.

CNN, Fox News and the New York Times identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, citing unidentified law enforcement officials. Routh had travelled to Ukraine.