Home learning: Australian school reduces in-person attendance

An Australian school has taken lead to reduce in-person classwork to benefit students from " remote and self-regulated learning ."

It was done following a trial period conducted between February and July this year.

Authorities at a school in Southern Highlands of New South Wales have taken lead to reduce in-person attendance of students, 9News reported on Monday.

Senior students at a Chevalier College in Burradoo have been permanently allowed to study from home for one day, out of five working days.

Students of higher levels will be allowed a 4-day school week, while younger students will engage in the school's "self-regulated Monday."

The flexible learning structure comes under the 'Best Use of Time, Flipped Monday' initiative launched by the school after research led by Dr. Phil Cummins showed the benefits of remote and self-regulated learning.

Principal Greg Miller said: "Integration of Future Facing initiatives, including the 'Best Use of Time, Flipped Monday' program, represents a vital step in preparing our students for the challenges and opportunities of this rapidly changing world."

Parents of the students have welcomed the new learning pattern for their children.

Multiple Australian schools are transferring to flexible study schedules.

Queensland public schools were allowed to introduce a four-day week in 2013.



