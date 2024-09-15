British royal family wishes Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday

The British royal family has wished Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday.



A message shared on X, formerly Twitter, said simply: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"



The post was complete with a picture of a smiling Harry and an emoji of a birthday cake.



Harry is spending his milestone birthday on Sunday with his wife Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



He is then said to be heading away for a gathering with close friends.



Harry enters his fifth decade in what has been a rollercoaster year for the royal family, with both King Charles III and Kate, the Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer.



But the duke, who lives in California after stepping down from the working monarchy, remains estranged from his brother the Prince of Wales and faces a strained relationship with King Charles.



When the king's shock health news was announced in February, Harry made a trans-Atlantic dash to see him but his meeting with his father was kept to just 45 minutes.



In comments released to the BBC, the duke said "I was anxious about 30, I'm excited about 40", and described how fatherhood had given him a renewed sense of purpose to make "this world a better place."

