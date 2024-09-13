Turkish foreign minister pushes for immediate Gaza ceasefire in Madrid talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan convened with his counterparts from the Gaza Contact Group in Madrid on Friday, urging for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the continuous distribution of humanitarian aid.

During the session, hosted by Spain, Fidan met with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and other members of the Gaza Contact Group, formed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

According to diplomatic sources, Türkiye's primary focus is to halt the ongoing violence in Gaza and ensure a steady flow of aid, while also pushing for progress on a two-state solution.

The group also met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, where discussions centered on securing a lasting ceasefire to stop Israel's brutal military offensive in Gaza and the West Bank.

High-level officials attending the meetings included EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and foreign ministers from Norway, Slovenia, Nigeria, and Ireland.













