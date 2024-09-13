Russia offers to teach its partners how to fight against Western arms, RIA says

Russia has a unique experience of fighting against various Western weapons in Ukraine and is ready to share it with partners, the RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin as saying at a security conference in China on Friday.

Fomin said Moscow's military campaign has reinvented modern warfare and showed that Russian arms were capable of defeating Western ones.

RUSSIA REVOKES ACCREDITATION OF UK DIPLOMATS

Russia has revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats, accusing them of espionage, the Interfax news agency cited the FSB state security service as saying on Friday.

The FSB did not name any of the six diplomats, but said their activities threatened Russia's security.