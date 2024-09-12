WHO evacuates nearly 100 patients from Gaza in biggest operation yet

The World Health Organisation said on Thursday it had evacuated nearly 100 people including dozens of children from Gaza to the United Arab Emirates, calling for regular medical transfers out of the enclave to be allowed to resume.

"This was the largest evacuation yet from Gaza since October 2023," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative for the occupied Palestinian territory told journalists, referring to an operation that took place on Wednesday.

"Gaza needs medical corridors. We need a better organised and sustained system," he said, adding that over 10,000 Gazans were awaiting transfer.









