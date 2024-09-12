Russia confirms liberating 10 settlements in Kursk region

Russia's Defense Ministry on Thursday officially confirmed the liberation of 10 settlements in the Kursk region, which had been captured by Ukrainian troops as part of their incursion that began on Aug. 6.

"During recent offensive operations, units from the North group of forces have liberated 10 settlements within two days: Apanasovka, Byakhovo, Vishnevka, Viktorovka, Sudden, Gordeevka, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Obukhovka, Snagost, and 10th October," the ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, these units also successfully repelled two opponent counterattacks near Fanaseyevka and Snagost, and thwarted an attempted attack towards Olgovka, the statement added.

"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the opponent has suffered significant losses: more than 12,500 troops, 101 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 83 armored personnel carriers, 669 armored combat vehicles, 410 vehicles, 92 artillery pieces, 26 multiple rocket launchers—including seven HIMARS and five U.S.-made MLRS—eight anti-aircraft missile systems, two transport-loading vehicles, 24 electronic warfare stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, and ten units of engineering equipment, including four engineering barrier vehicles and one UR-77 mine clearance unit," the ministry said.

The operation continues, according to the ministry.

Maj. Gen. Apty Alaudinov, deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, had first announced the progress in fighting on Wednesday.