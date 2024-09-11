Kremlin says West most likely allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory

The West has most likely already decided to allow Ukraine to carry out long-range missile strikes inside Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, arguing that the rest is just a formality.

"It is highly probable that these decisions have already been made. What we are witnessing now is an information campaign in the media to legitimize a decision that has, in all likelihood, already been taken," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

The U.S. media has claimed Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British counterpart David Lammy, who arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, were set to discuss granting Ukraine permission to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory.

In a separate development, CIA Director Bill Burns hinted at the possibility of the U.S. reconsidering its position on this issue.

Peskov warned that if long-range missiles are supplied to Ukraine for strikes against Russian territory, there would be a "corresponding response."

"There's no need to expect reactions in all corners. The 'special military operation' is the response to all of these actions," he emphasized.

Peskov said the West is trying to distance itself from the conflict in Ukraine in words, while simultaneously increasing its involvement, noting that decisions regarding arms supplies to Ukraine only underscore the necessity of continuing the "special military operation."

"The involvement of the U.S. and European states in the conflict over Ukraine is direct and immediate. Each new step only deepens their involvement," he added.

Peskov also dismissed claims from Washington that a single phone call from U.S. President Joe Biden to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Peskov argued that the West's refusal from its strategy of "using Ukraine as a pawn against Moscow" would provide a real solution.

He expressed hope that U.S. presidential candidates would stop using President Putin's name as a tool in domestic political struggles.

"We have noticed that both candidates have mentioned our president and our country. ... Putin's name is being used as a tool in America's internal political battles. We don't appreciate it, and we hope they will leave our president's name out of it," he said.

Peskov emphasized that the U.S. holds a negative stance towards Russia, regardless of the political affiliation of its presidential candidates. "The position is clear, no matter which party the candidates represent, the U.S. maintains a hostile attitude towards our country," he said.

"As for the rest, it's up to American voters to evaluate their candidates. That's their concern, not ours. We have our own issues, our own achievements, and our own challenges," Peskov said.

Turning to accusations of the supply of weapons to Russia from abroad, the official called them "groundless," noting that the Russian military has a "full arsenal of all necessary means."