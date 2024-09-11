Belgium sends over 500 tents to Gaza

Belgium on Wednesday said it is sending more than 500 tents to Gaza, which has been reeling under an Israeli offensive since last October.

"Belgium sent 511 tents to Gaza, transported with a Belgium Defence A400M from Melsbroek military airport as part of a B-FAST mission to address urgent civilian needs," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

"Belgium continues to call for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a two-state solution."

The announcement came after the recent deadly Israeli airstrike on a declared "humanitarian safe zone" in southern Gaza.

At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes early Tuesday on a tent camp in Khan Younis in al-Mawasi area, which Israel has designated as a "humanitarian safe zone" for displaced civilians in Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October that claimed around 1,200 lives and another 250 were taken as hostages.

The bombardment has reduced the territory to a rubble and led to severe human suffering. Talks to end the conflict continue through mediators, but to no avail.