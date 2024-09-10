US congressman condemns Israeli killing of Turkish American activist

US Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia on Monday condemned the killing of a Turkish American activist last week in the occupied West Bank by Israel.

"I strongly condemn the killing of Ayşenur Eygi, an American citizen protesting illegal Israeli occupation in the West Bank, and support her family's call for an independent investigation into her death," Garcia said on X.

His remarks came after Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, a dual US and Turkish national, was fatally shot by Israeli forces last Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in Beita, a town just outside the city of Nablus.

Witnesses reported that Israeli soldiers opened live fire on demonstrators. Though she was standing away from the main protest area, she was fatally shot in the head. Despite being rushed to a hospital, medical workers were unable to save her.

Eygi, born in Antalya, Türkiye, in 1998, graduated in June from the University of Washington, where she studied psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures.

She arrived in the West Bank last Tuesday to volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement as part of an effort to support and safeguard Palestinian farmers.

Eygi's family released a statement urging the Biden administration to order an independent investigation into her killing.









