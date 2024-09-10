Ukraine doubled weapons production in 2024: PM

Ukraine has increased its production of weapons this year, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday as outgunned Ukrainian troops are trying to fend off invading Russian soldiers.

"In the first eight months of 2024, we have doubled our weapons production compared to 2023. We are making progress. Drone production continues to grow," Shmygal said.

He also said Ukraine planned to build over a million drones by the end of the year.

Ukraine is heavily relying on military support from its allies but has been developing its own arms industry to become less dependent on aid.

As part of these efforts, the Ukrainian military successfully tested a domestically-produced ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month.

Zelensky also said that his forces had deployed in combat for the first time a Ukrainian-made long-range "rocket drone" called Palianytsia.

While developing its own production, Ukraine is still lobbying for sustained aid from allies, including at the Ramstein meeting with key allies in Germany last week.

Zelensky urged quick delivery of the aid promised during the meeting in his daily address on Monday.

"The course of the war directly depends on the quality of logistics in supply and the fulfullment of all promises by partners," Zelensky said.













