Seven OLF leaders released, raising hopes for peace talks in Ethiopia

Seven senior leaders of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) were released Friday after more than four years in detention, according to media reports.

Those freed include Abdi Regassa, Lemi Begna, Dawit Abdeta, Michael Boran, Kenessa Ayana, Gada Oljira and Gada Gabisa, who had been held by Oromia police since 2020 and 2021, The Addis Standard reported.

"It is wonderful to hear the release of OLF leaders who have been unjustly incarcerated for more than four years," prominent political figure Jawar Mohammed wrote on X.

The release of the senior OLF members, long considered influential within the organization, could be a step toward peace in Oromiya, particularly with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a breakaway group that has fought the government on claims of marginalization.

Despite the peace talks, including recent negotiations in Tanzania, no agreement has been reached with the OLA.

"The government should build on this positive step by releasing all the remaining political prisoners and ending all armed conflicts through dialogue," added Jawar, emphasizing the potential for dialogue with armed factions in the region.