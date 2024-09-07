Protesters rally in Geneva in support of Palestine

A large demonstration in support of Palestine took place Saturday in Geneva as Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank intensified.

Protesters gathered at a square near the Geneva Post Office before marching to the historic Palais Wilson, which houses the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags expressed outrage about Israel's assaults in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and highlighted civilian and child casualties from the violence.

Chanting slogans against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden countries supporting the onslaught, protesters demanded an immediate cease-fire and an end to the "genocide" in Gaza.

The demonstration, which lasted about two and a half hours, ended peacefully as participants dispersed.

The rally in Geneva is one of several taking place globally as the international community is marching to stop the escalating crisis in the region.

- Berlin protests

A demonstration in support of Palestine was held in also held in Berlin.

Hundreds gathered near the Platz der Luftbrücke Metro Station to show solidarity with Palestine and protest Israel's attacks against Gaza.

Separately, protesters who carried Palestinian flags marched to Oranienplatz in the Kreuzberg district.

Carrying signs and banners with messages that read: "One genocide does not justify another", "Destroying streets is not self-defense", "Germany, stop arming Netanyahu's fascist regime" and "Germany's silence is complicity," demonstrators chanted slogans, including "Stop murder and war", "Freedom for Palestine", "Hands off Palestine", "Zionism is a crime" and "Stop the genocide."

Police, who took extensive security measures, detained at least five protesters. No explanation was provided as to why the demonstrators were detained.





