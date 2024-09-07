Autopsy of Turkish-American activist shows she was killed by sniper’s bullet to the head: Nablus governor

An autopsy report of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist, has confirmed she was killed by an Israeli sniper's bullet to the head, Nablus governor Ghassan Daghlas said on Saturday.

Eygi, who was participating in a demonstration against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, was shot by Israeli forces on Friday.

In a statement to Anadolu, Daghlas said the autopsy results indicated Eygi's cause of death was a gunshot wound inflicted by a sniper, specifically targeting her head. Eygi had been rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Eygi, 26, a dual citizen of Türkiye and the US, had been actively involved in solidarity movements supporting Palestinian rights. Her death has sparked outrage and calls for accountability from both local and international communities.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the specifics of the incident or the findings of the autopsy.









