Zelensky says he wants to share his cease-fire plan with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Ambrosetti Forum that he has prepared a plan for a cease-fire with Russia and wants to share it with US President Joe Biden and American presidential candidates.

The Forum, which is organized in early September every year in the town of Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como in Italy to discuss international developments, became the stage where Zelensky made evaluations about the Ukraine-Russia war to Italian journalists.

"I have prepared a plan and I want to share it with the US president because there are some points that depend on America. I hope I will have the opportunity to show this plan to (Joe) Biden and the candidates and get feedback. At the moment we have not shared anything, the first contact will be with Biden," he said.

Zelenskyy argued that Russia used North Korean-made missiles to attack his country, and Ukraine has evidence, from ruins to video recordings. Iranian-made missiles and drones were also used, he said.

He noted that Ukraine has no problem with Italy using weapons against Russia.

"We are closer to the end of the war than we were at the beginning," said Zelensky, adding that Kyiv has strengthened the economy with concrete agreements and that Ukraine is approaching the end of the war because of the steps.









