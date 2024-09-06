Türkiye over last 4 days ‘neutralized’ 27 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq airstrikes

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 27 PKK terrorists in a series of airstrikes targeting terrorist positions in northern Iraq -- near the Turkish border -- over the past four days, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The total number of PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq over the past 4 days has reached 27," the ministry said on X.

It added that this Monday, air operations were carried out in the Metina, Zap, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil, and Asos regions, where at least 20 terrorists were initially reported neutralized.

Target assessment efforts in the region are ongoing, said the statement.

Additionally, airstrikes in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq eliminated seven more terrorists, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.