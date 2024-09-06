Netherlands expands semiconductor export restrictions amid U.S. tensions

The Dutch government announced Friday broader restrictions on exports of machines that produce semiconductors, a day after the United States tightened its own chip curbs amid high-tech trade tensions with China.

The measure, which will take effect on Saturday, is set to have a further impact on Dutch tech giant ASML, a global leader in the cutting-edge industry.

"I've made this decision for reasons of security," foreign trade minister Reinette Klever said in a statement on the measure.

"We see that technological advances have given rise to increased security risks associated with the export of this specific manufacturing equipment, especially in the current geopolitical context," Klever said.

The new restrictions will apply to "more types of equipment" on top of curbs that have been in force since September 2023, the government said.

ASML will have to apply for government authorisation to export the machines.

The Netherlands and Japan have previously joined the United States in imposing certain export restrictions on advanced chip-making equipment aimed at preventing China from acquiring sensitive inputs that could be used in cutting-edge weapons and tech such as AI.

The Dutch government said Friday the equipment can be used to produce advanced semiconductors which "in turn play a key role in advanced military applications."

"Thus, the uncontrolled export of this type of manufacturing equipment has implications for the Netherlands' security interests," the statement said.

The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday it was implementing worldwide export curbs on specific types of items such as quantum computers and machines needed to make advanced semiconductor devices.