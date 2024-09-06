 Contact Us
Indian passenger plane makes emergency landing in Türkiye after bomb threat

Published September 06,2024
A flight operated by Indian Vistara Airlines carrying 247 passengers made an emergency landing on Friday in the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum after an anonymous caller said there was a bomb on board, state-owned broadcaster TRT Haber said.

Authorities had evacuated the plane and were searching for explosives, it said.

The plane had been flying to Frankfurt, Germany, from Mumbai, India.

"Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Türkiye (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours," Vistara Airlines said in a post on X.

Erzurum airspace was closed to flights, Erzurum Governor Musrafa Ciftci told the state-run Anadolu news agency, adding that bomb disposal experts were investigating the plane.