Antony Blinken 'deplores' American death in West Bank, says US to act 'as necessary'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday deplored the death of an American citizen in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and promised action "as necessary."

"We deplore this tragic loss," Blinken told reporters on a visit to the Dominican Republic, offering his "deepest condolences" to the family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a US-Turkish dual national.

Asked if the United States would take action against Israel, Blinken said: "First things first -- let's find out exactly what happened and we will draw the necessary conclusions and consequences from that."

"When we have more info, we will share it, make it available and, as necessary, we'll act on it," he said.

"I have no higher priority than the safety and protection of American citizens wherever they are."

Palestinian officials said that Eygi was shot in the head by Israeli troops during a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank town of Beita.

Israel's military said it was investigating and acknowledged that forces opened fire, saying it was responding to "violent activity."









