Amnesty calls to investigate Israeli 'war crimes' in Gaza

Amnesty International called Thursday for a thorough investigation into alleged war crimes by the Israeli military in Gaza related to the "unlawful" destruction of civilian infrastructure and agricultural land along the eastern border of the territory.

In a report, it outlined the Israeli military's efforts to create a "buffer zone" along Gaza's eastern edge, indicating that such actions represent "wanton destruction" and "collective punishment."

The organization's Crisis Evidence Lab examined satellite images and social media footage shared by Israeli soldiers from October 2023 to May 2024. The analysis uncovered a newly cleared strip measuring between 1-1.8 kilometers (0.62-1.11 miles) wide along Gaza's eastern border.

"Our analysis reveals a pattern consistent with the systematic destruction of an entire area. These homes were not destroyed as the result of intense fighting," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty's senior director for research, advocacy, policy and campaigns.

The report indicated that Israeli forces employed bulldozers and explosives to demolish entire neighborhoods, including homes, schools and mosques, following their takeover of the area.

"The creation of any 'buffer zone' must not amount to the collective punishment of the Palestinian civilians who lived in these neighborhoods," Guevara-Rosas added.

As of the report's release, Israeli authorities had not responded to Amnesty's requests for comment regarding the allegations, the organization highlighted.










