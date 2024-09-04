Putin meets top foreign officials as economic forum continues in Russia’s Vladivostok

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met with multiple top foreign officials during a visit to the port city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, where he will attend the 9th Eastern Economic Forum.

In a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Putin said that relations between Moscow and Beijing have reached an "unprecedented level," adding that his country attaches great importance to interregional cooperation.

"I hope that during our meeting today and our work at the Eastern Economic Forum tomorrow, we will have the opportunity to explore and identify new areas for cooperation," Putin said, noting that both countries will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next month.

Putin further said Russia hopes to see his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming BRICS summit scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Kazan on Oct. 22-24, proposing to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi during the event.

Han, for its part, said: "China is ready to work comprehensively and diligently with our Russian partners to implement the important agreements reached by our leaders and to contribute to the continued improvement of our cooperation."

Putin later held talks with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, during which he said that the trade between the two countries has been declining.

"I am aware that you and your Cabinet are working on these matters. Perhaps it is time to hold an intergovernmental commission meeting in order to review the obstacles we face in this regard and remove them. Moreover, we have so many interesting avenues for cooperation in manufacturing, transport and industrial cooperation," Putin said.

He further said Russia plays a crucial role in supplying Serbia with energy, but that there are specific issues that must be addressed, namely the expiration of the gas supply deals between both countries in March 2025.

Vulin, for his part, said that Serbia is not only a strategic partner of Russia, but also an ally, adding that Belgrade "has not become, and will not become part of the anti-Russian hysteria."

"We respect Russia, we value Russia, and the forum in which I participate testifies how harmful it is to try to isolate Russia. This is impossible. Serbia will never participate in such a policy," he added.

Putin also talked with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during which he said that he hopes to explore ways to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Today, trade between our countries amounts to about $3.5 billion, which can hardly be considered a satisfactory result for us considering the potential we have. In fact, there are many opportunities on both sides," Putin said, indicating that Moscow pays significant attention to developing its ties with Southeast Asia and ASEAN.

The Malaysian prime minister reiterated Putin's remarks on the potential regarding bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Kuala Lumpur, adding: "So, we decided to expand cooperation in all areas. I very much hope that our relations will improve-both personal and intergovernmental, and cooperation in all areas.