Irish premier arrives in Ukrainian capital Kyiv for official visit

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Wednesday for an official visit.

The Irish Radio and Television (RTE) shared a video of the premier's arrival at the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station, where he was greeted by Ukrainian officials. The video has also been shared by multiple Ukrainian media outlets, including RBC-Ukraine, citing RTE.

On Tuesday, the Irish government announced that Harris would visit Kyiv to hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine, the EU's support for Ukraine, its path toward EU membership, bilateral ties, and Ireland's assistance in support of Ukraine, the government said in a statement.