China warns youth against 'Western vices'

China has warned its youth against what Beijing calls "Western vices," including pop music and the internet.

"The internet is a key channel of communication; popular culture like pop and rock music are often used as covers for (color revolution)," warned a textbook on national security meant for university students.

Beijing sees these Western "vices" as channels to "sow the seeds of color revolution among Chinese youth," according to daily South China Morning Post.

The textbook was launched last week.

It cautions students against Western popular culture and "color revolution traps when surfing online."

The report describes "color revolution" as China's code for "subversion instigated by Western powers, and their attempts to infiltrate various sectors of society and fuel unrest with the purpose of overthrowing the ruling establishment."













