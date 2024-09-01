Overnight drone attack sparks fires in Moscow, Tver region

Fires broke out in Russia's capital, Moscow, and the country's Tver region following an overnight Ukrainian drone attack across multiple regions, local authorities said Sunday.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that a drone was shot down near the Moscow Oil Refinery. "There were no injuries or casualties, and there was no threat to the operation of the Moscow Oil Refinery," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

However, a second drone damaged a technical room at the refinery after being downed, causing a fire that has since been contained, he added.

In the Kashira city district, over 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Moscow, three drones were intercepted while en route to the Kashira Power Plant. Mikhail Shuvalov, head of the district, stated on Telegram that there were no casualties or damage, and electricity supply remains unaffected. Emergency services are on site.

In a separate incident, a fire in the Tver region's Konakovo district was extinguished without any casualties, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. The gas and electricity supply to the district is reportedly stable.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses downed 158 Ukrainian drones overnight in regions including Kursk, Bryansk, and Moscow. Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on these claims.