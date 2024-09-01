At least 10 killed as Israel launches fresh airstrikes in Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medical sources.



An airstrike targeted a group of civilians in al-Taleem area in the northern city of Beit Lahia, witnesses said.



Six people were killed and several others injured in that attack, a medical source said.



Four more people lost their lives when a fighter jet hit a car east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, another medical source said.



Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.



The onslaught has resulted in over 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 94,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.



Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.