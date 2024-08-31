News World Palestine rally hears calls for immediate Irish sanctions on Israel

Amidst a large demonstration in Dublin, thousands of protesters have responded to calls for Ireland to promptly impose sanctions on Israel. The rally, organized by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), drew crowds of activists who marched through the city and gathered outside the Dáil parliament on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of protesters have heard calls for Ireland to introduce immediate sanctions on Israel as a major demonstration took place in Dublin.



Crowds of activists made their way across the city and assembled outside the Dáil parliament on Saturday afternoon for the rally organized by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).



The event, billed as a National Demonstration for Palestine, took place a day after Prime Minister Simon Harris revealed that he had sought legal advice around continued trade with Israel.



Harris acknowledged that international trade policy is an EU competency, but he said wanted "fresh legal advice" from Attorney General Rossa Fanning in light of a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice.



In July, the UN's top court declared Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful and called for settlement construction to stop immediately.



Harris said "every lever" must be pulled to maximize pressure on the Israeli government to stop the violence in Gaza.



The leaders of Ireland's three coalition parties decided on Thursday that the state would not procure any further defence or military equipment and contracts from Israel.



Under EU treaties and common commercial policy, the European Commission represents Ireland and all other member states in international trade negotiations.



However, Harris said the decision around suspending imports of defence equipment is "legally possible" under the context of the ICJ ruling.



He added that he was seeking advice from Fanning on whether the rulings had any implications for other areas of trade with Israel.



Meanwhile, the Department of Transport continues to engage with an airline at the centre of reports that multiple flights carrying ammunition and explosives to Israel had passed through Irish air space.



It is prohibited to transport munitions of war on civil aircraft across Irish air space without an exemption from the Minister for transport.



Saturday's rally in Dublin heard demands for more government action against Israel.



IPSC chairwoman Zoe Lawlor spoke of the toll suffered by children in Gaza.



"The horrific figure of 40,000 dead includes almost 17,000 children, 33% of all fatalities, meaning that 1.5% of all children in Gaza are now dead," she said.



"Over 20,000 children are estimated to be lost, disappeared, detained, buried under rubble or in mass graves, 34,000 children have been wounded, 17,000 have been orphaned.



"Eight hundred thousand traumatized and damaged children are in desperate need of psychological help, 620,000 children have been denied their right to education, while creches, schools, universities and hospitals have been obliterated.



"Children are one of the most at-risk demographics when it comes to the dangers posed by disease, famine and thirst, all of which are rampant in Gaza.



"With 7% of Gaza's children now murdered, lost or wounded, it's clear that children are deliberate targets of apartheid Israel's genocidal onslaught."











