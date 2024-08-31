Erdoğan vows to carry out 'Steel Dome' defense system project

Türkiye will carry out its "Steel Dome" air defense system project, the country's president said on Saturday.

"Hopefully, we will carry out our 'Steel Dome' project with all of its components. If they (Israel) have the Iron Dome, we will also have the Steel Dome," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the Air War College Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony.

Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's growing prominence in unmanned aerial vehicle technology.

"The momentum we have gained in unmanned aerial vehicles is being watched with envy not only by our friendly and brotherly nations, but all over the world," he said.

He also reiterated Türkiye's commitment to bolstering its military capabilities, saying: "We are working to manufacture, develop, or procure whatever our Air Force requires, from missiles to air defense systems."

"The developments in our region have reminded us of the importance of the steps we have taken in the defense industry in the last 22 years," Erdoğan said.

Türkiye will ensure that separatists are no longer a source of threat to "our nation and our Iraqi brothers, sisters," he added.