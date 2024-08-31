Erdoğan: Türkiye not obligated to make a decision between European Union and Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the "National Defense University Military Academies Graduation and Flag Handover Ceremony" at the Naval Academy Command and Air Force Academy Command.

"Türkiye is not compelled to choose between the, and the, as some claim," Erdoğan pointed out.

"While strengthening our relations with the East, we seek ways to advance our deep-rooted cooperation with the West," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the Naval War College Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony in Istanbul.

Stressing that Türkiye will protect its rights in "Blue Homeland" till the end and will not allow the rights of Turkish Cypriots to be violated, Erdoğan said: "The fact that there are borders between us and the people with whom we lived together just a century ago does not mean that we will be separated from the geography of our hearts."