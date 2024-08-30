Russia concerned over Israeli 'destabilizing actions' in Lebanon

Russia on Friday voiced concern over Israeli "destabilizing actions" in Lebanon, which included airspace violations and "intimidating flights" over the capital Beirut.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement praised the UN Security Council's unanimous approval of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon's mandate extension, noting that the decision was, among other things, a "signal" about the need to stop fighting and take measures to reduce tension.

Shelling each other, as well as destabilizing Israeli actions such as violations of Lebanese airspace, including fighter jet overflights over Beirut to intimidate civilians, and the practice of political assassination, are causing growing concern, the ministry said.

It described the current escalation of violence in the Arab-Israeli conflict zone as "unprecedented," warning that there is a risk of confrontation spread in other regions.

The ministry pointed out that the ultimate goals of the UN mission in Lebanon and the resolution governing its actions are defined as achieving a permanent cease-fire and a long-term settlement.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.