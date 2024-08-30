Many Israelis thinking about leaving Israel permanently

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday warned that the policies of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu are pushing many Israelis to think about leaving Israel permanently.

In a statement on his X account, Bennett said that with the passing of months amid ongoing war on Gaza and on the northern borders with Lebanon, Israelis are in despair due to the government policies.

He also slammed the Israeli decision to continue exempting Haredi Jews from military service, saying: "Why is there an entire sector here (in Israel) that does not enlist."

"Why should I finance publics who do not go out to work?" Bennett added, referring to the Ultra-orthodox (Haredi) Jews.

The former premier also slammed the Israeli ministers who are busy quarreling day and night with each other and insulting the Israeli army's commanders.

Bennett added that Netanyahu's current policies contributed to aggravating the crises in Israel instead of solving them.

According to Israeli figures, around 120,000 Israelis have left their homes since Oct. 7 in northern Israel and from areas around Gaza as a result of the war, and are living in hotels in different areas across Israel at the government's expense.

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.









