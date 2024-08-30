Erdoğan: How can we turn a blind eye to the land of Palestine?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said: "We have not, and will not give in to those trying to confine us to shallow waters,"

During his speech at Türkiye's Army War College Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony, the president said: "We will think Türkiye-centered, but we will keep our vision broad enough to encompass the world."

Stressing determination in Türkiye's fight against terrorism, Erdoğan stated: "From Syria to Northern Iraq, and from Libya to Somalia, our armed forces honorably fulfill their duties everywhere they are tasked," adding that the Turkish Armed Forces are the guarantee for the country's independence.

"How can we turn our backs on Jerusalem, where our forefathers ruled in peace, tranquility, and prosperity for four centuries? How can we turn a blind eye to the land of Palestine, where Ghazi Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk - founder of the Republic of Türkiye) fought to keep the enemy from reaching it?" Erdoğan added.