China says army official warned Biden aide against 'military collusion' with Taiwan

Top Chinese army official Zhang Youxia on Thursday told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Washington must stop "military collusion" with the island of Taiwan, Beijing's defence ministry said.

"China demands that the US halts military collusion with Taiwan, ceases arming Taiwan, and stops spreading false narratives related to Taiwan," Zhang told Sullivan, the ministry said in a readout of the Beijing talks.