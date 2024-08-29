Brazilian judge threatens suspension of X over legal representation dispute

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge warned Wednesday that social media platform X could be suspended if CEO Elon Musk does not appoint a new legal representative for Brazil operations within 24 hours.

Earlier this month, Musk halted X's business activities in Brazil but kept the platform accessible to users, accusing the judge of threatening the previous legal representative.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who has led efforts against disinformation in Brazil, issued the order on X. Failure to comply could result in the suspension of X's operations in the country.

Musk criticized Moraes, alleging that the judge is part of a broader attack on free speech.

Moraes had previously ordered the suspension of several accounts spreading disinformation, including those linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been implicated in alleged disinformation schemes.