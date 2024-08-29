Afghanistan urges Pakistan to reopen key crossing for trade

Afghanistan on Thursday urged Pakistan to reopen a key border crossing between the two neighbors for trade to avoid "huge" financial losses, as over 2,000 trucks of vegetables and fruits are stranded, causing massive financial losses for exporters.

Northwestern Torkham, one of the two key trade crossings between the two countries, has been closed for a week after residents of the Tirah Valley in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province blocked a portion of the main trade route, demanding resettlement.

Thousands of people have been displaced from Tirah in the Khyber tribal district as a result of Pakistan Army operations against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants.

Locals have been blocking the main road near the Torkham border for nearly a week, prompting authorities to close the border gate with Afghanistan.

Residents have demanded that they be allowed to return to their homes.

However, a senior security official who asked not to be named told Anadolu that the situation in Tirah Valley remains "very tense" and "unsuitable" for resettlement.

The Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad said the "repeated" border closure during the fresh fruit and vegetable season is affecting Afghan traders.

Currently, the embassy said in a statement, nearly 2,000 trucks have been halted on their way from Torkham to Peshawar, causing millions of dollars in losses for Afghan traders.

"The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad has repeatedly raised this issue with Pakistani officials, and they have also promised a swift resolution. However, no progress has been made so far," the statement added.

"Afghanistan is ready to cooperate in any way necessary to resolve the issues hindering trade," it added.

Border closures have become a routine affair amid heightened tensions between the two countries in recent years.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share 18 crossing points -- the most commonly used ones are Torkham and southwestern Chaman.