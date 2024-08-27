Ukraine claims capturing 100 settlements during operation in Russia’s Kursk

A crossing point on the border with Russia a is seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the Russian border in Sumy region, Ukraine August 11, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian troops have taken control of 100 settlements in the Russian border region of Kursk, where Kyiv launched what it described as an "operation" three weeks ago, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief claimed on Tuesday.

"To date, we have taken control of 1,294 square kilometers (500 square miles) of territory, 100 settlements located on this territory. Also, thanks to the successful actions of our troops, we significantly replenished the exchange fund," Oleksandr Syrskyi said during the Ukraine 2024 Independence forum in the capital Kyiv.

He said that Ukraine launched an operation in Kursk with the aim of creating a buffer zone to prevent shelling in Ukraine's adjacent Sumy region, adding that his troops continue to advance and have captured 594 Russian servicemen.

According to Syrskyi, Russia is trying to oppose Ukraine by withdrawing troops from other fronts. He added that about 30,000 Russian troops were transferred to the Kursk region in this regard.

He said that Russia is not withdrawing forces from the Pokrovsk front in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where he said the situation remained "difficult."

The Kursk region has been the site of an offensive since the night of Aug. 5-6, when Ukrainian forces entered the region near the town of Sudzha, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the border.

Putin accused Kyiv of carrying out a "large-scale provocation" and "indiscriminate shooting," defining the incursion as a "terrorist attack."

Days later, Zelenskyy admitted it was an "operation" by Ukraine's troops, specifying that the goal is to create a "buffer zone" against Russian attacks.