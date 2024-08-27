UN nuclear agency chief voices fear of possible nuclear incident at Kursk nuclear power plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Tuesday that he had arrived in Russia's Kursk region due to concerns that fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops nearby could trigger a "nuclear incident."



"My presence here is driven by the proximity of military activities to the city of Kursk and its nuclear power plant. ... There is now a real risk of a nuclear incident," Rafael Grossi said at a news conference in Kurchatov, the town where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is located.



Grossi confirmed that he observed evidence of drone strikes at the Kursk NPP. "I was informed today of multiple drone attacks on the plant's grounds and facilities. While at the station, I personally saw the damage caused by these attacks," he said, emphasizing that the plant's close proximity to active combat zones raises serious safety concerns.



He further said that the plant's structural vulnerabilities exacerbate the risks.



"The reactor core is housed in what is essentially a standard building, making it highly susceptible to artillery and drone strikes," Grossi said. "Any external impact on the facility could have extremely grave consequences," he warned.



The IAEA head stressed that nuclear power plants should never be involved in military operations and must not be utilized for military purposes by any party.



He also underscored the importance of maintaining the plant's safety systems in full operational condition.



"Ensuring the safety systems are fully functional is a crucial step toward establishing a secure environment," he said.



Last week, Russia said that Ukraine launched a kamikaze drone attack on the Kursk NPP, with the drone being shot down near a spent nuclear fuel storage facility.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attack, calling it "an act of nuclear terrorism that demands immediate action from the IAEA."



The Kursk NPP is one of Russia's largest nuclear power plants and plays a vital role in the country's Unified Energy System, providing electricity to 19 regions within the Central Federal District.