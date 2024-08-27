Turkish president extends condolences to Bangladesh over deadly floods

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday extended his condolences to the head of Bangladesh's interim government over deadly floods in the South Asian country.

In a phone call, Erdoğan and Muhammed Yunus also discussed bilateral relations, and regional and global issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

"President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye stands, as always, with the people of Bangladesh in their fight against the disaster and healing the wounds," it said.

Noting that Türkiye and Bangladesh continue to improve their cooperation in all areas, the Turkish president expressed his wish that the elections to be held by the interim government may lead to "auspicious results" for the people of Bangladesh.

Erdoğan also wished success to Yunus.

The recent floods have claimed at least 23 lives in eastern Bangladesh, forcing thousands to seek shelter, according to local media reports.

According to authorities, the floods have affected approximately 5.17 million people.