Sound of explosions echoed throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv, as Russian forces conduct major attack

Russia launched a major attack on several parts of Ukraine, including the capital, using drones and strategic bombers, with officials stating on Monday that Kyiv has been experiencing a blackout and water supply issues due to a power outage.

The sound of explosions echoed throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv as the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of a large group of Russian drones across multiple regions, as well as the activity of 11 Tu-22MS strategic bombers.

Air raid alerts were issued across the country, with local authorities and media outlets reporting that explosions were caused by air defense systems destroying Russian drones.

Ukrainian private energy company DTEK announced that the country's power grid operator, Ukrenergo, has issued an order to implement a nationwide emergency blackout.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that power outages have been recorded in several districts of the capital and that there have also been interruptions in water supply caused by the power outage.

Meanwhile, Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram that Russia has attacked energy facilities in the region.

So far, Ukrainian officials have not released any details about the casualties or damage caused by the Russian attack.

Russian authorities have yet to release a statement regarding the latest attack on Ukraine.



