Ukraine foreign ministry says Belarus is concentrating forces, equipment at the border

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Sunday Belarus is concentrating a significant number of forces and equipment at the border with Ukraine under the pretext of military drills.

The ministry said in a statement that Belarus special operations forces were among the personnel at the border.

The equipment included tanks, artillery, air defense systems and engineering equipment, in the Gomel region near Ukraine's northern border, according to the foreign ministry.