Israel’s security Cabinet to convene after major strikes on Lebanon

Israel's security Cabinet is set to convene to discuss the massive strikes launched against Lebanon Sunday morning.

Channel 12 reported that the Ministerial Committee for National Security will meet this morning at 7:00 a.m. local time (0400GMT) in Tel Aviv.

The report also noted that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a "special status," permitting restrictions on the civilian population.

The Prime Minister's Office released a photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant in a secured office within the Defense Ministry complex in Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Israel's Walla News reported that Israel informed the US before launching attacks against Lebanon.

The report quoted an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Israel is fighting Hezbollah on its own, but in full coordination with the U.S.