All 39 crew members rescued when Malaysian ship floods, partially sinks

All 39 crew members of a Malaysian navy ship that partially submerged after a leak and flooding have been rescued, local media reported on Sunday.

The Royal Malaysian Navy's KD Pendekar was partially submerged two nautical miles southeast of the Tanjung Penyusop cape in the southern Johor state, local English daily Malay Mail reported, citing the navy.

The leak, according to the navy, is believed to be from the vessel hitting an underwater object.

"The leak, which was first detected in the ship's engine room, spread rapidly and uncontrollably. All crew members were successfully rescued after efforts to control the leak and stabilize the ships were unsuccessful," the navy said.

A special investigation board is being set up to find the source of the incident, it added.

The Pendekar was commissioned in 1979.